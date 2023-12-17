Telia Company AB (TLSNF) Price Target Increased by 8.94% to 2.85

The average one-year price target for Telia Company AB (OTC:TLSNF) has been revised to 2.85 / share. This is an increase of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 2.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.00 to a high of 3.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from the latest reported closing price of 2.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telia Company AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLSNF is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 284,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,104K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 26.37% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 29,839K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,272K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 20.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,625K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 23.71% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 13,841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,869K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.