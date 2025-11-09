Telia Company AB (TLSNF) Price Target Increased by 31.72% to 3.95

The average one-year price target for Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) has been revised to $3.95 / share. This is an increase of 31.72% from the prior estimate of $3.00 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.86 to a high of $5.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.54% from the latest reported closing price of $2.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telia Company AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLSNF is 0.11%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 245,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,360K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,640K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,409K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 10.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 15,139K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,977K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 10.19% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 12,906K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,946K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 12.43% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,103K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSNF by 8.05% over the last quarter.

