Telia cash flow pips forecasts, core profit in line

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Co AB TELIA.ST said on Wednesday it had notched better-than-anticipated operational cash flow in 2020 while preliminary core profit was roughly in line with its outlook.

Telia said it plans to propose a dividend of 2 crowns per share for 2020, though its October-December results would be hit by an impairment charge related to business in Finland worth 7.8 billion crowns ($936 million).

It added its board of directors regarded 2 crowns per share as a "sustainable minimum dividend level" for the coming years.

Under Allison Kirkby, who took over as CEO last year, the company reinstated its full dividend in October after announcing a deal to sell its international carrier business for 9.45 billion crowns.

"The operational free cash flow reached SEK 12.1 billion for the year, above the outlook of 'reaching the upper end of SEK 9.5-10.5 billion'," Telia said in Wednesday's statement, adding the outperformance was mainly linked to working capital.

The Nordic company said it had generated an adjusted fourth-quarter earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) broadly in line with its stated outlook of around 30.5 billion crowns for the full year.

Analysts had expected EBITDA in 2020 at 30.15 billion crowns, according to a Refinitiv poll.

Telia is due to report its full-year results on Jan. 29.

($1 = 8.3321 Swedish crowns)

