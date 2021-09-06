Markets

Telia Appoints Maria Romberg Ewerth As Chief People Officer

(RTTNews) - Telia Company said that Maria Romberg Ewerth, currently EVP and Chief Human Resource Officer at ASSA ABLOY, will join Telia Company's Group Executive Management team as SVP, Chief People Officer.

Maria will assume her position during the first-quarter of 2022, succeeding Cecilia Lundin whose planned departure has been announced previously.

