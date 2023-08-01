Television Francaise 1 (EPA:TFI) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 10.44

The average one-year price target for Television Francaise 1 (EPA:TFI) has been revised to 10.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 9.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 14.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.33% from the latest reported closing price of 7.44 / share.

Television Francaise 1 Maintains 6.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Television Francaise 1. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFI is 0.13%, an increase of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 11,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,590K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFI by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFI by 0.41% over the last quarter.

SUIAX - DWS CROCI International Fund holds 984K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFI by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 809K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFI by 6.19% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 731K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFI by 3.59% over the last quarter.

