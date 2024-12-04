Television Broadcasts Limited Appoints New Executive Director

Television Broadcasts Limited (HK:0511) has released an update.

Television Broadcasts Limited has appointed Ms. Tsang Lai Chun as its new Executive Director, effective December 4, 2024. Ms. Tsang, a seasoned leader with a notable track record in drama production, has been instrumental in enhancing TVB’s brand image and revenue through her strategic leadership. Her appointment is expected to further strengthen the company’s management team.

