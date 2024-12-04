News & Insights

Stocks

Television Broadcasts Limited Appoints New Executive Director

December 04, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Television Broadcasts Limited (HK:0511) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Television Broadcasts Limited has appointed Ms. Tsang Lai Chun as its new Executive Director, effective December 4, 2024. Ms. Tsang, a seasoned leader with a notable track record in drama production, has been instrumental in enhancing TVB’s brand image and revenue through her strategic leadership. Her appointment is expected to further strengthen the company’s management team.

For further insights into HK:0511 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.