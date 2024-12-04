News & Insights

Television Broadcasts Limited Announces New Board Structure

December 04, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Television Broadcasts Limited (HK:0511) has released an update.

Television Broadcasts Limited has announced the updated list of its Board of Directors and their roles, effective December 4, 2024. Key changes include Thomas Hui To as Executive Chairman and significant committee appointments for both executive and non-executive directors. This reshuffle could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

