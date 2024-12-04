Television Broadcasts Limited Announces New Board Structure

Television Broadcasts Limited (HK:0511) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Television Broadcasts Limited has announced the updated list of its Board of Directors and their roles, effective December 4, 2024. Key changes include Thomas Hui To as Executive Chairman and significant committee appointments for both executive and non-executive directors. This reshuffle could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

For further insights into HK:0511 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.