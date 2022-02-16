TelevisaUnivision to launch 'Vix' streaming platform on March 31

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - TelevisaUnivision, a new combined company created by Mexican broadcaster TelevisaTLEVISACPO.MX and U.S. broadcaster UnivisionUVN.UL, will launch its steaming platform "Vix" on March 31, a company executive said Wednesday.

A free ad-based version of Vix will be available next month, while a subscription-based product will launch in the second half of the year, said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision, in a virtual presentation.

