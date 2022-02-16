US Markets

TelevisaUnivision to launch 'Vix' streaming platform on March 31

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published

TelevisaUnivision, a new combined company created by Mexican broadcaster Televisa and U.S. broadcaster Univision[UVN.UL], will launch its steaming platform "Vix" on March 31, a company executive said Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - TelevisaUnivision, a new combined company created by Mexican broadcaster TelevisaTLEVISACPO.MX and U.S. broadcaster UnivisionUVN.UL, will launch its steaming platform "Vix" on March 31, a company executive said Wednesday.

A free ad-based version of Vix will be available next month, while a subscription-based product will launch in the second half of the year, said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision, in a virtual presentation.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular