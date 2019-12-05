Televisa wins injunction over Disney purchase of Fox assets in Mexico

By Julia Love

MEXICO CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX has won a federal injunction against Walt Disney Co's DIS.N acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's assets in Mexico, a Televisa representative said on Thursday, a move that could at least temporarily stall the deal.

Disney closed its $71 billion purchase of Fox's film and television assets in March, marking one of the largest media deals in recent history after Disney won a bidding war last year against cable company Comcast Corp. CMCSA.O

In Mexico, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) had approved the acquisition but imposed certain conditions, including the sale of Fox Sports channels, arguing the deal would create "considerable" accumulation of market power.

Disney and Fox did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The court decision was first reported by Bloomberg.

