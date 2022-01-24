Televisa, Univision content tie-up wins regulatory approvals - statement

Adds details on regulatory approvals, background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX and U.S.-based Univision UVN.UL have received all necessary regulatory approvals to merge content and production into a new company, Televisa said in a statement on Monday.

The two broadcasters announced last year a plan to create a new firm called Televisa-Univision, which will feature Spanish-language video content from both companies as well as a steaming video platform.

The companies have said the new firm will be the global leader in Spanish-language media and content.

The deal had been subject to regulatory approvals in the United States, which Televisa said were granted in the statement. Mexico's telecoms regulator IFT authorized the content tie-up last September, saying its analysis did not find anti-competitive effects.

Televisa-Univision is planning to launch a global streaming platform to appeal to Spanish-speaking consumers, which will compete against the sector's established giants, including Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Disney Plus DIS.N.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Kirsten Donovan)

