US Markets
NFLX

Televisa, Univision content tie-up wins regulatory approvals - statement

Contributors
Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican broadcaster Televisa and U.S.-based Univision [UVN.UL] have received all necessary regulatory approvals to merge content and production into a new company, Televisa said in a statement on Monday.

Adds details on regulatory approvals, background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX and U.S.-based Univision UVN.UL have received all necessary regulatory approvals to merge content and production into a new company, Televisa said in a statement on Monday.

The two broadcasters announced last year a plan to create a new firm called Televisa-Univision, which will feature Spanish-language video content from both companies as well as a steaming video platform.

The companies have said the new firm will be the global leader in Spanish-language media and content.

The deal had been subject to regulatory approvals in the United States, which Televisa said were granted in the statement. Mexico's telecoms regulator IFT authorized the content tie-up last September, saying its analysis did not find anti-competitive effects.

Televisa-Univision is planning to launch a global streaming platform to appeal to Spanish-speaking consumers, which will compete against the sector's established giants, including Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Disney Plus DIS.N.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Alire Garcia, Kirsten Donovan)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular