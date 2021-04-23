Televisa says new combined company with Univision 'well received'

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Televisa Co-Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said on Friday the deal to create a new combined company with Univision had been "very well received."

The announcement of the company earlier in April, known as Televisa Univision, had led to a value creation of almost $2 billion for Televisa shareholders, de Angoitia said on a call following the company's first quarter earnings report.

De Angoitia said he was confident Televisa's operating performance would stay solid in 2021 as the Mexican economy improves and coronavirus vaccinations continue.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Abraham Gonzalez)

