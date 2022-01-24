US Markets

Televisa says has all approvals for content tie-up with Univision

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican broadcaster Televisa and U.S.-based Univision [UVN.UL]have received all necessary regulatory approvals to merge content and production into a new company, Televisa said in a statement on Monday.

The two broadcasters announced last year a plan to create a new firm called Televisa-Univision, which will feature Spanish-language video content from both companies.

