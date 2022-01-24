Televisa says has all approvals for content tie-up with Univision

MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX and U.S.-based Univision UVN.ULhave received all necessary regulatory approvals to merge content and production into a new company, Televisa said in a statement on Monday.

The two broadcasters announced last year a plan to create a new firm called Televisa-Univision, which will feature Spanish-language video content from both companies.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

