Televisa price target lowered to $8 from $11 at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered the firm’s price target on Televisa (TV) to $8 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is lowering its 2025 price target to reflect recent peso weakness and the pall from Trump tariff uncertainties, the analyst tells investors.

