Televisa expects streaming service ViX to be profitable by end 2023- executive

Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, expects its streaming service to be profitable by the end of 2023, Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said Friday.

TelevisaUnivision, a fusion company with U.S. broadcaster Univision, launched the Spanish-language streaming service ViX earlier this year.

