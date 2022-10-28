Televisa expects streaming service ViX to be profitable by end 2023- executive

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, expects its streaming service to be profitable by the end of 2023, Chief Executive Alfonso de Angoitia said Friday.

TelevisaUnivision, a fusion company with U.S. broadcaster Univision, launched the Spanish-language streaming service ViX earlier this year.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

