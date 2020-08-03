US Markets

Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published

Mexican schools will not reopen when the academic year begins on August 24 in order to safeguard the health of students and teachers because cases of coronavirus are still too high, education minister Esteban Moctezuma said on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexican schools will not reopen when the academic year begins on August 24 in order to safeguard the health of students and teachers because cases of coronavirus are still too high, education minister Esteban Moctezuma said on Monday.

The government has agreed with major networks including Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX and TV Azteca AZTECACPO.MX to launch a home schooling scheme to be broadcast nation-wide, the minister said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular