Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexican schools will not reopen when the academic year begins on August 24 in order to safeguard the health of students and teachers because cases of coronavirus are still too high, education minister Esteban Moctezuma said on Monday.

The government has agreed with major networks including Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX and TV Azteca AZTECACPO.MX to launch a home schooling scheme to be broadcast nation-wide, the minister said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

