Telesis Bio Announces Departure of Chief Legal Officer

October 25, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Telesis Bio ( (TBIO) ) has issued an update.

Telesis Bio Inc. announces the departure of Chief Legal Officer Robert H. Cutler on October 31, 2024, with a comprehensive severance package including $307,500 and nine months of COBRA premiums, contingent on the company’s financial milestones. Cutler will aid in his role transition through a consulting agreement.

Stocks mentioned

