Telesat (TSX:TSAT) Price Target Decreased by 44.50% to 38.17

The average one-year price target for Telesat (TSX:TSAT) has been revised to $38.17 / share. This is a decrease of 44.50% from the prior estimate of $68.77 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.80 to a high of $39.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.51% from the latest reported closing price of $41.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telesat. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSAT is 0.74%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.30% to 27,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 18,035K shares representing 455.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,832K shares representing 46.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 1,227K shares representing 31.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing a decrease of 19.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 844K shares representing 21.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 713K shares representing 18.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 9.46% over the last quarter.

