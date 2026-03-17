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TSAT

Telesat Stock Climbs 14% After Reporting Narrower Loss In Q4

March 17, 2026 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Telesat Corporation (TSAT) are climbing around 14 percent on Tuesday morning trading after it reported a drop in its fourth-quarter net loss, which stood at C$125.543 million compared to last year's C$126.311 million.

The company's shares are currently trading at $40.79 on the Nasdaq, up 14.90 percent. The stock opened at $34.38 and has climbed as high as $42.45 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $14.77 to $42.45.

However, the company's revenue for the period fell to C$94.041 million from C$127.995 million in the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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