Telesat Spikes After Reporting Profit In Q2, Outlook

August 11, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Telesat Corp. (TSAT) shares are surging more than 52 percent on Friday morning trade after having reported profit compared to loss last year.

The second quarter earnings were $520 million compared to loss of $4 million for the same period in the prior year.

The company also entered into a contract with MDA to be the prime satellite manufacturer for the Telesat Lightspeed constellation.

Looking ahead, the innovative satellite operator expects full year 2023 revenues to be between $690 million and $710 million.

Currently, shares are at $12.38, up 47.26 percent from the previous close of $8.45 on a volume of 10,301,509.

