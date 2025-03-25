TELESAT Earnings Preview: Recent $TSAT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TELESAT ($TSAT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $124,083,000 and earnings of -$3.84 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TSAT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TELESAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of TELESAT stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 365,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,013,439
- PROPEL BIO MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 365,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,013,439
- TEJARA CAPITAL LTD removed 141,470 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,325,766
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC removed 66,000 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,085,040
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 49,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $820,356
- HEARD CAPITAL LLC removed 41,293 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $678,856
- ARISTEIA CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 39,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $648,722
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.