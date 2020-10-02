Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) closed at $18.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom had lost 19.53% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

TDS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TDS is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 80%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.30 billion, down 1.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion, which would represent changes of +45.63% and +1.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TDS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TDS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.25, which means TDS is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Wireline - National industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.