Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.29, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom had lost 7.82% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.30 billion, down 1.75% from the prior-year quarter.

TDS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $5.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.63% and +1.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TDS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TDS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.47, so we one might conclude that TDS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Wireline - National industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

