Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:
In Friday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 1.2%.
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