Markets
TDS.PRV

Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

October 13, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.87% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TDS.PRV was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.07% in the "Utilities" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

TDS.PRV+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are up about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FSHP
 NVX Stock Predictions
 CDORP Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FSHP-> NVX Stock Predictions-> CDORP Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDS.PRV
TDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.