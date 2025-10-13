Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $18.70 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.87% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TDS.PRV was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.07% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Monday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are up about 0.8%.

