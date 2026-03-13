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TDS.PRV

Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/16/26

March 13, 2026 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/16/26, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of TDS.PRV's recent share price of $19.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of TDS.PRV to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when TDS.PRV shares open for trading on 3/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.55%, which compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

TDS.PRV+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) makes up 5.05% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TDS).

In Friday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 1.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 URTY Dividend History
 PSF Dividend History
 FE Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
URTY Dividend History-> PSF Dividend History-> FE Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDS.PRV
TDS

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