Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/16/26

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) makes up 5.05% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TDS).
In Friday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 1.9%.
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Also see: URTY Dividend History
PSF Dividend History
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.