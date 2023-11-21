Telephone & Data Systems' Series VV Preferred Stock Crosses Above 11% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $13.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TDS.PRV was trading at a 45.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.37% in the "Utilities" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 1.4%.
