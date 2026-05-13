Telephone & Data Systems' Series UU Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRU shares, versus TDS:
Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRU, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Wednesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are off about 1.5%.
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