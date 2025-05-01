Telephone & Data Systems' Series UU Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $20.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.02% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TDS.PRU was trading at a 16.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.77% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRU, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Thursday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are trading flat.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.