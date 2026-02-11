Markets
TDS.PRU

Telephone & Data Systems' Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

February 11, 2026 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $22.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TDS.PRU was trading at a 11.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.79% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRU shares, versus TDS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRU, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock:

TDS.PRU+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are up about 1.1%.

Also see:
 PACD YTD Return
 AVTE Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of MYO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PACD YTD Return-> AVTE Stock Predictions-> Institutional Holders of MYO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDS.PRU
TDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.