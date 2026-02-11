Telephone & Data Systems' Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $22.08 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TDS.PRU was trading at a 11.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.79% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRU shares, versus TDS:

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRU, showing historical dividend payments on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.625% Dep Shares Ser UU Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRU) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are up about 1.1%.

