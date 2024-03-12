Telephone & Data Systems Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/14/24, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 4/1/24. As a percentage of TDS.PRV's recent share price of $16.25, this dividend works out to approximately 2.31%, so look for shares of TDS.PRV to trade 2.31% lower — all else being equal — when TDS.PRV shares open for trading on 3/14/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.30%, which compares to an average yield of 6.48% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are up about 0.2%.

