Telephone & Data Systems Inc Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$17 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$25 million, or -$0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $1.28 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$17 Mln. vs. -$25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.16 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

