Telephone & Data Systems Inc Q2 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $65 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.26 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $65 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

