Markets
TDI

Telephone & Data Systems Inc Profit Declines In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $12 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $16 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.34 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $12 Mln. vs. $16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDI TDS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular