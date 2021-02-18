Telephone & Data Systems Inc Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $14 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $1.38 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $14 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

