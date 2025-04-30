TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $TDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS ($TDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,233,048,733 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/07/2024

