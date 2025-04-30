TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $TDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS ($TDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,233,048,733 and earnings of $0.05 per share.
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC added 3,125,000 shares (+108.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,593,750
- CARRONADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,842,409 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,844,570
- FOURSIXTHREE CAPITAL LP added 1,350,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,076,333
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,092,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,269,165
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 770,254 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,273,363
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 707,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,136,781
- UBS GROUP AG added 597,505 shares (+258.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,380,895
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/07/2024
