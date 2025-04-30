Stocks
TDS

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $TDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 30, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS ($TDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,233,048,733 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TDS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.