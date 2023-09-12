News & Insights

Telephone & Data Systems Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

September 12, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

On 9/14/23, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of TDS.PRV's recent share price of $14.26, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of TDS.PRV to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when TDS.PRV shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.58%, which compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:

Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 0.5%.

