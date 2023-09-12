Telephone & Data Systems Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/14/23, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/2/23. As a percentage of TDS.PRV's recent share price of $14.26, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of TDS.PRV to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when TDS.PRV shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.58%, which compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS.PRV shares, versus TDS:
Below is a dividend history chart for TDS.PRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc's 6.00% Dep Shares Ser VV Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: TDS.PRV) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TDS) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: Ken Griffin Stock Picks
ETFs Holding ALLY
Funds Holding NKSH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.