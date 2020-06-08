Telephone & Data Systems Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TDS

In trading on Monday, shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.47, changing hands as high as $22.70 per share. Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDS's low point in its 52 week range is $14.05 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.