Markets

Telephone And Data Systems Turns To Profit In Q1, Plans To Acquire Public Shares Of Array Digital

May 08, 2026 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income from continuing operations to common shareholders of $146.6 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior year.

Total operating revenue for the period stood at $309.45 million, up 7 percent from $290.4 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to full year 2026, the company expects total operating revenues of $1,015-$1,055 million for TDS Telecom, and $200-$215 million for Array.

Concurrently, the company has submitted an acquisition proposal to the Board of Directors of Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. As per the proposal, each Array common share not owned by TDS would be exchanged for 0.86 of a TDS common share.

"As TDS continues its transformation, this proposal is the next step in executing our strategy, simplifying our corporate structure and enhancing our ability to invest in targeted areas of growth," said Walter Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer of TDS.

In the pre-market hours, TDI is trading at $46.72, up 2.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.