Telephone and Data Systems' (TDS) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS reported weak first-quarter 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite improvement in residential connections and fixed wireless networks, TDS reported lower revenues year over year due to declining service and equipment sales revenue in U.S Cellular vertical.

Net Income

Net loss in the quarter was $9 million or a loss 8 cents per share against a net income of $44 million or 38 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Declining net sales and higher operating expenses affected the net income during the quarter. The bottom line fell short of Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents.

Revenues

Revenues during the quarter were $1,303 million down from $1,315 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Declining net sales in U.S Cellular segment hampered the company’s first-quarter performance. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $27 million.



U.S Cellular’s revenues were $986 million, down 2% year over year owing to net sales decline in service and equipment sales. A reduction in postpaid retail and prepaid connections dented the revenues from this vertical. However, growth in fixed wireless and tower revenue partially reversed this negative trend.



Total operating expenses rose 2% to $960 million. Operating income was $26 million compared with $71 million in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to $50.66 from $49.71. Postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) increased to $130.77 from $129.93 in the previous-year period. Prepaid ARPU declined to $33.19 from $34.59 in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues from TDS Telecom stood at $253 million, up 1% year over year from $251 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Residential broadband revenues increased 8% year over year and residential broadband connection secured 4% year-over-year improvement. Residential revenues per connection increased to $60.24 from $57.95 in the year-earlier quarter. Around 72% of the customer are opting for 100 Mbps or greater speed compared with 67% in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses in TDS Telecom increased to $245 million from $223 million. Operating income declined to $8 million from $28 million. Total connections stood at 1,167,000 compared with 1,196,900 in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

In the reported quarter, operating expenses stood at $1,274 million, up 4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Operating income were $29 million compared with $95 million in the year-ago period. Higher operating expenses in all the verticals led to a 70% year-over-year decline. Adjusted EBITDA in TDS Telecom witnessed a 76% decline to $69 million owing to higher cash expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for US Cellular witnessed a decline by 73.6% to $252 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $956 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In first-quarter 2023, Telephone and Data Systems generated $46 million of net cash from operating activities. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had $259 million in cash and cash equivalents with $4,040 million of long-term debt. The company witnessed a negative cash flow of $293 million against a positive free cash flow of $108 million in the prior year.

Outlook

For 2023, the company expects total operating revenues at TDS Telecom in the range of $1,030-$1,060 million. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is projected to be $260-$290 million. Adjusted OIBDA (non-GAAP) is anticipated to be $260-$290 million and capital expenditures are estimated in the band of $500-$550 million.



U.S. Cellular expects service revenues in the range of $3,050-$3,150 million. It estimates adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the band of $875-$1,025 million and adjusted OIBDA (non-GAAP) within $725-$875 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated between $600 million and $700 million.



For U.S Cellular, the company is focused on investing in network advancement and improve efficiency through cost optimization. With this, management is expecting to stabilize its customer base and further improve postpaid subscriber trends. TDS Telecom is focusing on expanding its footprint through fiber deployment, optimizing platform cost structure and improving customer experience.

