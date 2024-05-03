Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Top Line Falls

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS reported relatively modest first-quarter 2024 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line matching the same. The company reported a revenue decline year over year, owing to demand softness in the U.S. Cellular vertical. However, solid growth in residential broadband connections partially cushioned the top line. TDS Telecom deployed 28,000 marketable fiber addresses in the first quarter of 2024. It expanded its total service addresses by 12% year over year, reaching total service address of 1.7 million. Management’s focus on cost optimization is driving profitability.

Net Income

The company reported a net income of $12 million or 10 cents per share against a net loss of $9 million or a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32 cents.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Net sales in the quarter were $1.26 billion, down from $1.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter due to declining revenues from the U.S. Cellular segment. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues from U.S. Cellular were $950 million, down 4% year over year. A reduction in postpaid retail and prepaid connections impeded the top line. However, growth in fixed wireless customers and tower revenues are positive factors. Net sales missed our revenue estimate of $958.1 million.

Total cash expenses stood at $729 million, down from $780 million in the prior-year quarter.



Operating income rose to $51 million from $26 million in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid average revenues per user (ARPU) rose to $51.96 from $50.66. Postpaid average revenues per account increased to $132.00 from $130.77 in the year-ago quarter. Prepaid ARPU was $32.25, down from $33.19 in the prior-year quarter.



TDS Telecom contributed $266 million to revenues compared with $253 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The top line beat our estimate of $250.8 million. Total residential connections stood at 956,100, up from 937,200 in the year-earlier quarter. Residential revenues per connection were $64.58, up 7% year over year from $60.24 in the prior-year quarter.



Total cash expenses were $173 million, down 6% year over year. Around 17% of customers opted for 1 Gigabit+ speed compared with the previous-year quarter’s tally of 11%. About 52% of the users have chosen 100 Mbps or higher speed compared to 53% in the year-earlier quarter. Its broadband expansion rose to 100,400 from 62,800 a year ago. Total connections stood at 1,162,200 compared with 1,167,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Total operating expenses stood at $1.2 billion, down 6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Its operating income rose to $67 million from $29 million in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA in TDS Telecom came at $95 million, up 38% year over year, backed by lower cash expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for U.S. Cellular witnessed an improvement of 8% to $272 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $252 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems generated $224 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $46 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $249 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $4.16 billion of long-term debt.

Outlook

For 2024, management expects total operating revenues at TDS Telecom in the range of $1.07-$1.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $310-340 million. Adjusted OIBDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be $310-340 million. Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $310-340 million.



Service revenues for U.S. Cellular are expected in the range of $2.95-$3.05 billion. The company expects the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $920-$1,020 million. Adjusted OIBDA is projected at $750-$850 million. Capital expenditure is projected in the band of $550-$650 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

TDS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 38.78%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 42.86%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 6.09%.



Qualcomm Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecom products and services based on the Code Division Multiple Access technology. The products include CDMA-based integrated circuits and system software for wireless voice and data communications, as well as global positioning system products.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.