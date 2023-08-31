Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Price Target Increased by 120.29% to 25.84

The average one-year price target for Telephone And Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) has been revised to 25.84 / share. This is an increase of 120.29% from the prior estimate of 11.73 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from the latest reported closing price of 21.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone And Data Systems. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 105,688K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 10,511K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,703K shares, representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 50.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,996K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 1,253.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,929K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,989K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

