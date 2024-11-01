Telephone And Data Systems Reports Profit In Q3 Excl. Spectrum License Impairment; Revenues Down 4%

(RTTNews) - Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) posted a third quarter net loss to shareholders of $83 million or $0.73 per share, compared to a loss of $17 million or $0.16 per share, a year ago. Excluding UScellular wireless spectrum license impairment, net income attributable to TDS shareholders was $2 million or $0.01 per share, for the third quarter of 2024. The impairment loss was substantially all related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37 GHz and 39 GHz frequency bands. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues were $1.22 billion for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.28 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.25 billion in revenue.

LeRoy Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO, said: "UScellular's third quarter results show that the company is continuing to balance subscriber growth with financial discipline. And while it had postpaid handset net losses in the quarter, the company saw a notable year-over-year improvement in its subscriber trajectory. TDS Telecom is implementing its ongoing fiber expansion strategy and it reached a milestone of 50% of its service addresses passed with fiber."

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems are down 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.