Telephone and Data Systems' Q1 Earnings Miss, Top Line Declines Y/Y

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS posted soft first-quarter 2025 results, with both top and bottom lines missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. TDS reported a revenue decline year over year, owing to demand softness across all verticals. However, growth in residential broadband connections and U.S. postpaid handset connections partially cushioned the top line.

Net Income of TDS

The company reported a net loss of $10 million or 9 cents per share against a net income of $12 million or 10 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The revenue decline resulted in a net loss during the quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote

Revenues of TDS

Net sales were $1.15 billion, down from $1.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Declining revenues in all segments affected the top line. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $39 million.



Revenues from U.S. Cellular were $891 million, down 6% year over year. A reduction in postpaid retail and prepaid connections impeded the top line. However, growth in fixed wireless customers and tower revenues is a positive factor. Net sales missed our revenue estimate of $920.5 million. Total operating expenses were $850 million, down from $899 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported an operating income of $41 million compared with $51 million registered in the year-ago quarter. Postpaid average revenues per user (ARPU) rose to $52.06 from $51.96. Postpaid average revenues per account increased to $132.25 from $132 in the year-ago quarter. Prepaid ARPU was $30.76, down from $32.25 in the prior-year quarter.



TDS Telecom contributed $257 million to revenues compared with $266 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenues were impacted by the divestiture of non-strategic assets. The top line matched our estimate of $257 million. Total residential connections were 931,400, down from 956,100 in the year-earlier quarter. Residential revenues per connection were $65.67, up from $64.58 in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses were $258 million, up 7% year over year. Around 24% of customers opted for 1 Gigabit+ speed compared with the prior-year quarter’s 17%. About 12% of users have chosen a 600 Mbps speed compared with 9% in the year-earlier quarter. Its broadband expansion rose to 133,200 from 100,400 a year ago. Total connections were 1,119,000 compared with 1,162,200 in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details of TDS

Total operating expenses were $1.11 billion, down 6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The company reported an operating income of $35 million compared with $67 million.



Adjusted EBITDA in TDS Telecom was $76 million, down 20% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for U.S. Cellular witnessed a decrease of 7% to $254 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $272 million.

TDS’ Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, Telephone and Data Systems generated $186 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $224 million in the prior-year quarter. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $348 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $4.04 billion of long-term debt.

TDS’ Outlook

For 2025, management expects total operating revenues at TDS Telecom in the range of $1.03-$1.07 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $320-$360 million. Adjusted OIBDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be $310-$350 million. Capital expenditures are expected in the range of $375-$425 million. Owing to pending transactions with T-Mobile, the company did not provide any guidance for U.S. Cellular.

TDS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Telephone and Data Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 160.15%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications. The company witnessed an exceptional year in innovation in 2024, with more than 5,000 new patent filings worldwide.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. In the trailing four quarters, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 7.48%.



Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving market changes, helps it overcome challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Ericsson ERIC carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. Ericsson continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business. In the last reported quarter, Ericsson delivered an earnings surprise of 33.33%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.