Telephone And Data Systems Posts Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Improves; Stock Up 7% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDI, TDS), a telecom company, on Friday reported a net profit and an increase in revenue for the final quarter.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net income of $39.166 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.443 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period last year.

Income before income taxes stood at $85.300 million as against $35.202 million a year ago. Operating income slipped to $16.830 million from $16.879 million a year ago. Revenue was $330.712 million, up from $295.348 million in the previous year.

TDS was up by 7.42% at $48.95 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

