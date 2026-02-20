Markets

Telephone And Data Systems Posts Q4 Net Profit, Revenue Improves; Stock Up 7% In Pre-Market

February 20, 2026 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDI, TDS), a telecom company, on Friday reported a net profit and an increase in revenue for the final quarter.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a net income of $39.166 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.443 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period last year. 

Income before income taxes stood at $85.300 million as against $35.202 million a year ago. Operating income slipped to $16.830 million from $16.879 million a year ago. Revenue was $330.712 million, up from $295.348 million in the previous year.

TDS was up by 7.42% at $48.95 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.