Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:TDS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.18 per share on 30th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.2%.

Telephone and Data Systems Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last payment made up 81% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 20.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 105%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

NYSE:TDS Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

Telephone and Data Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.432, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Telephone and Data Systems' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Telephone and Data Systems has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Telephone and Data Systems has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend is easily covered by cash flows and has a good track record, but we think the payout ratio might be a bit high. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Telephone and Data Systems (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Telephone and Data Systems not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

