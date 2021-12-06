Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of December, with investors receiving US$0.17 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Telephone and Data Systems' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Telephone and Data Systems was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 64%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Telephone and Data Systems Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:TDS Historic Dividend December 6th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.43 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.70. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Telephone and Data Systems has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Telephone and Data Systems' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Telephone and Data Systems is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Telephone and Data Systems that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

