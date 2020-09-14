Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.6, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TDS was $21.6, representing a -21.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.43 and a 53.74% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

TDS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports TDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.63%, compared to an industry average of 45.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TDS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 36.67% over the last 100 days. XTL has the highest percent weighting of TDS at 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.