Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TDS was $22.72, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.51 and a 56.69% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

TDS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports TDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -27.98%, compared to an industry average of -28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 52.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TDS at 2.17%.

