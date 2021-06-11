Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.18, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TDS was $26.18, representing a -1.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.51 and a 59.83% increase over the 52 week low of $16.38.

TDS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). TDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports TDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -46.98%, compared to an industry average of -47%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TDS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (TDS)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (TDS)

ProShares Trust (TDS)

ProShares Trust (TDS)

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (TDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 23.07% over the last 100 days. XTL has the highest percent weighting of TDS at 3.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.