Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.66, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TDS was $18.66, representing a -27.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.64 and a 32.81% increase over the 52 week low of $14.05.

TDS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). TDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports TDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 63.59%, compared to an industry average of 63.6%.

